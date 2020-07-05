Jay Clark With The Latest On Jordan De Goey

On the Sunday Rub.

Article heading image for Jay Clark With The Latest On Jordan De Goey

Jay Clark provided the latest updates on the Jordan De Goey situation this afternoon on the Sunday Rub. 

Collingwood confirmed that De Goey had been charged with indecent assault dating back from 2015. 

Clark confirmed that he hasn't travelled with the Collingwood squad to Sydney and won't be available to play this weekend. 

He also revealed that his court date could potentially cause a big distraction if the Pies make a deep run into the finals. 

LISTEN HERE: 

12 hours ago

Latest Catch up

