Jay Clark With The Latest On Moore & De Goey's Contract Situations

Jay Clark provided the latest on Collingwood duo Darcy Moore & Jordan De Goey's contract situation.

Both are out of contract at the end of the season and Jay believes the Pies will have a few headaches trying to squeeze them into the salary cap.

Clark reported that both players are chasing up to a million dollars per season in their new contract.

This follows Brodie Grundy already signing a monster sever-year contract at the beginning of the year.

The Dead Set Legends also debated which of the duo they would keep if they could only choose one.

