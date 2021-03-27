Jay Clark With The Latest On The Brisbane Covid Situation

Triple M Footy news breaker Jay Clark provided the latest updates on the Brisbane Covid situation and how it affects the AFL.

There was plenty of drama last night in Geelong when people who had recently been in Brisbane were forced to leave GMHBA Stadium and self isolate.

Clark said there is a possibility that the Lions won't leave Victoria to avoid teams having to travel through Brisbane.

This could mean their next fixture against Collingwood on Thursday night could be relocated to the MCG.

LISTEN HERE:

"The clubs were fearful that last night's game would be called off," Clark said.

"The game proceeded basically because the AFL had a special exception for the game to continue.

"Literally as we speak, the AFL is on the phone to the Queensland and Victorian government about what the call will be.

"Whether the Lion and the AFLW Lions have to go back up to Brisbane or whether they are based in Melbourne."

Clark said the AFL's decision will be largely based off advice from the respective governments.

Catch the best bits from Triple M Footy here!