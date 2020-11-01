Jay Clark With The Latest On What's Going On At Collingwood
Jay Clark provided the latest details on what is going on behind the scenes at Collingwood.
With Jordan De Goey still un-contracted & Adam Treloar's future still in limbo Collingwood have their hands full sorting out their list over the coming weeks.
The Treloar dilemma dominated conversation with Clark & Leigh Montagna discussing if he could possibly return to Collingwood knowing that the club has tried to off-load him this year.
They assessed why the Pies are so keen to trade Treloar and Jay named a left-field rival club who could benefit from adding him to their list.
Jay-Z also said that Collingwood were hopeful of having De Goey signed up by now but there have been further delays during week.
