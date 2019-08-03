Jay Clark’s Mail On St Kilda’s Offer To Brad Crouch

Jay Clark has told Dead Set Legends in Adelaide that Crows midfielder Brad Crouch has a monster offer from St Kilda to consider.



Listen Here:

“[He’s] contracted until the end of next year and Victorian clubs are certainly licking their lips and St Kilda - who we know are right into Brad Hill - also very interested in your man Brad Crouch,” Jay said.



“Look, it’s going to be fascinating. How could he turn down a $900,000 a year deal to come back to Melbourne?



“Jack Steven could be off their books by the end of the season as well, they have money to spend and Gubby is the most crafty man in football.

"He’s doing his best, they might miss out on a ruckman, but Brad Crouch he might have a massive decision to make at the end of the year.”



Brad Crouch will become a free agent at the end of 2020, so Adelaide have to weigh up whether they potentially lose the star midfielder for not much or take the massive proposal from the Saints.