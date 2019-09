Geelong are going "really hard" after Todd Goldstein according to Triple M Footy news breaker Jay-Z Clark.

Jay-Z reported on Dead Set Legends this morning that the Cats have entered the race, with North Melbourne reluctant to renew the 31-year-old for three more years.

LISTEN BELOW:

Joey Montagna said that Goldstein would be a good fit for the Cats due to their age demographic.

"They've only got a small window," Joey said.

"If they want to win a flag, they've got to go chips all in."