Jay & Dave's Christmas Lights Map For Mackay! Check out these displays in and around the region! More lights added to the map soon! Winners will be announced on Friday 17th December thanks to CQ Manufacturing in Paget!

Entries close off on Sunday 12th December, voting starts on Monday 13th December, and winners are announced on Friday 17th December. Enter your lights HERE

To see the list of streets, click the icon in the top left corner of the map

(To be eligible for the $1K, $500 and $250 prizes, each contestant needs to have the triple M Logo included in their display)

