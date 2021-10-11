Jay & Dave's Get Ready Mackay & The Whitsundays Week!
DAY 1 - Nitso From Oz Cyclone Chasers Talks About Important Info On Cyclones
Queenslanders may experience an average, or slightly above average, number of tropical cyclones this season, with an increased risk of widespread flooding, according to the Bureau of Meteorology’s Severe Weather Outlook released today.
The outlook, which also outlines the risk of severe thunderstorms, heatwaves and bushfires, is released in early October every year and looks ahead to the end of April, when the severe weather season in Australia officially ends.
Bureau Senior Climatologist Greg Browning said while severe weather could occur at any time of the year, we are now entering Australia’s peak severe weather season.
“Many climate drivers are indicating that it could be an active season across parts of Australia,” Mr Browning said.
“The current La Niña WATCH, warm waters to the north of the continent and the sea surface temperature pattern across the Indian Ocean, points towards more rainfall for much of Queensland.
“It is also likely that the first rains of the northern wet season will arrive earlier than normal for many locations.
“On average, the Coral Sea would see four tropical cyclones in a season, and during 2021-22 we are expecting an average to slightly above average number.
“This summer, with above average rain and increased humidity, individual extreme heat days are less likely compared to recent years.
“There is also the potential for increased bushfire activity for parts of south-east Queensland.”
Mr Browning said Australians could not afford to be complacent this severe weather season.
"Severe weather can disrupt and endanger lives in many ways, that is why the Bureau is asking the Queensland community to ‘know your weather, know your risk’,” he said.
“That means understanding the kinds of severe weather that can impact the area you live in and what you should do when it occurs.
“Today’s release of the Severe Weather Outlook is also a timely reminder for all of us to follow the advice of local emergency services before, during and after severe weather.
“Another way Australians can keep themselves safe is by staying up-to-date with the latest forecast and warnings on the Bureau’s website or by downloading the BOM Weather app.”
For the full Severe Weather Outlook 2021-22 visit Australian tropical cyclone season outlook (bom.gov.au).