Jay & Dave Say Goodbye To Newsreader Suzi After All These Years

Today, after 12 years, we say goodbye to Susan Graham-Ryan our newsreader. She says:

"After 12 years working in radio (and 16 years as a journo), I will be turning off the pre-dawn alarms, and looking forward to waking up next to my husband to the voice of my little darling Joey shouting “mummy, daddy SUNS UP!” each morning. The goal of giving people a way to tell their stories, to use their voice for the better remains the dream. I am putting lots of energy into living my personal values. I have felt incredibly fulfilled reporting and ushering through important change, writing about the good events, as well as the heartbreaking and horrifying"

When speaking to the boys, Suzi got emotional