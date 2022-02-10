- NewsJay Explains What Happened In An Interview That Went Wrong With Jennifer Hawkins At Caneland Central In 2011
Jay Explains What Happened In An Interview That Went Wrong With Jennifer Hawkins At Caneland Central In 2011
LISTEN Here
Jay interviewing Jennifer Hawkins at Myer (Caneland Central), 2011
News broke that Caneland central is on the market. Jay reminisced with Dave about the launch of Canelands after the refurbishments in 2011. Jay explains what happened in an interview that went wrong with Jennifer Hawkins at the launch of Myer in 2011.
"I was so embarrassed. I had to stop her and say "sorry Miss Hawkins, we are going to have to start the interview again"