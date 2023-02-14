Jay Recalls The Flood That Hit Mackay In The Early Hours Of February 15th 2008

I can't believe it has been 9 years since the 2008 Mackay Floods! I remember it like it was yesterday. I arrived at work at 3:45am, and thought the rain was heavy. It wasn't until people started calling through saying roads were closed and houses were flooding that i knew something bad was happening. I called my friend Jackie who at the time was living in Glenella to check that she was ok. She was still asleep when i rang her after 4am. She had no idea what i was talking about until she jumped out of bed and had knee high water through her room. Below are some of the videos that were taken on the day. The day Mackay was classified as a "Disaster Zone". - Jay.