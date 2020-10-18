Jay & The Team At The RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter Will Land On Slade Point School Oval This Wednesday!

Every school that registered for #RACQ #CQRescue - Rescue Chopper Week before September 30th went into the draw to win a helicopter landing at their school . This year we were blown away with the amount of schools and childcare centres that jumped on board across the Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday regions!



A massive congratulations to Slade Point State School - you are the lucky winner and the #RACQ #CQRescue helicopter will be landing on your school oval on Wednesday, October 21, and Jay from the Breakfast Show will join the crew!



Thank you to all the schools that registered for this year's Rescue Chopper Week! We cannot wait to see all of the exciting and creative fundraisers you have planned! Happy Fun-draising!