Jay Z Clark Say Tyson Stengle Could Be The Recruiting Story Of The Year

Jay Z Clark believes that Tyson Stengle of the Cats is the "recruiting story of the year" after some strong performances this season.

"What a turn around in this mans whole life in Tyson Stengle." Jay Z said.

"Kick 3 goals 2. The Cats get him off the scarp heap, anyone could’ve had him from the SANFL last year."

The Sunday Rub team believe his success comes from the culture at the Cats.

"Because of the club he has gone to", said Duck.

"They command respect, and they will pull you into line," added Ross Lyon.

"Chris scott doesn’t complicate it, you come in and train hard, live by certain values and away you go.