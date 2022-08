On Dead Set Legends Melbourne, Jay Clark detailed the charge Cam Rayner can expect to receive from the MRO.

Rayner laid a heavy tackle in the middle of the Gabba on Melbourne's Ben Brown who came from the ground with a bloodied nose and scrapes across his face, but played out the game.

"He won’t be in the Lions side for their first final."

