Jay-Z On Scott Pendlebury's Future And Contract Situation

Jay Clark and Leigh Montagna discussed the contract situation with Collingwood's Scott Pendlebury, and the potential he could find a new home.

"Is Pendles a possibility to be seen at another club?" Montagna asked.

"He's Collingwood's games record holder, arguably the greatest player in the club's history. You would have thought he'd be signed for next season."

Alluding to Collingwood's "tight" salary cap, Jay argued any interstate team should be looking for Pendlebury's services in a way similar to Luke Hodge ending his career with Brisbane.

"You get him for another two years, play him. Tack on another three years for coaching."

Jay believes following a similar path to Hodge and Sam Mitchell with West Coast, transitioning Pendles into his coaching journey would prove effective.

