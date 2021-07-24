Jay-Z On Scott Pendlebury's Leg Injury

On Dead Set Legends

Article heading image for Jay-Z On Scott Pendlebury's Leg Injury

On Dead Set Legends, Jay Clark reported on injury news after Scott Pendlebury was subbed out against Port Adelaide on Friday night.

He explained that scans revealed how the Collingwood captain has avoided any serious leg break.

"Although those scans have cleared him of a nasty bone break, there is clearly some bone stress and some bad bone bruising." Clark said.

Jay-Z reports that Pendles will undergo further scans to "check out the extent of that bone stress".

LISTEN HERE:

Catch the best bits from Triple M Footy here:

24 July 2021

Triple M Footy
AFL
Dead Set Legends
Scott Pendlebury
Listen Live!
Triple M Footy
AFL
Dead Set Legends
Scott Pendlebury
Triple M Footy
AFL
Dead Set Legends
Scott Pendlebury
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs