Jay Z On Unfolding Fixture Changes

Jay Clark provided an update on where clubs will be heading in the coming weeks, as the AFL prepares for no Victorian games for at least one week.

As it stands, the AFL are looking at the next two weeks as "a fortnight block on the road" for all Victorian-based clubs.

Jay explained that the Friday night blockbuster game between Melbourne and Brisbane will be moved from the Northern Territory, the expectation is that Sydney or Brisbane will be the destination.

For Collingwood and several other clubs, a two-week relocation is being sought out by the AFL.

"Sydney has emerged as this home-base for the next two weeks."

Perth is reportedly firming as the desired destination for the annual Dreamtime game between Essendon and Richmond.

