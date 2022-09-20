Jay Z's Trade Updates On Grundy, Dunkley and Gunston
On Dead Set Legends
Triple M/Getty
Jay Clark gave us the latest on the trade front via Dead Set Legends.
It's set to be a bumper trade period with a host of huge names considering their future.
Included is Brodie Grundy, with the Pies and star ruckman close to parting ways.
LISTEN HERE:
Grundy has met with Melbourne in recent weeks, and appears likely to form a dynamic partnership with All-Australian Max Gawn as Luke Jackson imminently heads home to WA.
“[Grundy's] ready to go to Melbourne."