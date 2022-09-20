Jay Z's Trade Updates On Grundy, Dunkley and Gunston

Jay Clark gave us the latest on the trade front via Dead Set Legends.

It's set to be a bumper trade period with a host of huge names considering their future.

Included is Brodie Grundy, with the Pies and star ruckman close to parting ways.

Grundy has met with Melbourne in recent weeks, and appears likely to form a dynamic partnership with All-Australian Max Gawn as Luke Jackson imminently heads home to WA.

“[Grundy's] ready to go to Melbourne."

