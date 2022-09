Tom Mitchell could be on the way out of the Hawks, with the Brownlow Medallist eyeing a contender as he enters the later stages of his career.

Jay Z on Melbourne's Dead Set Legends is reporting that the top-four Pies are leading the race, but the trade wouldn't be for much trade capital and they aren't "banging the door down."

“It wouldn’t shock me if this involves a third round pick for Tom Mitchell."

