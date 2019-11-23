Jay Clark Says Melbourne Are Eyeing Off A Draft Bolter With Pick 10

Triple M Footy's Jay Clark says Melbourne are looking at selecting a draft bolter with Pick 10 in next week's draft.

While the Gold Coast Suns are widely tipped to select teammates Matt Rowell and Noah Anderson with the first two picks of the NAB AFL Draft, much interest lies in who will be selected with the other first round draft picks.

Melbourne will look to rebound from a disappointing year with two selections inside the Top 10, and speaking this morning on the Dead Set Legends on Triple M Melbourne, Jay-Z said the Dees are looking to select a draft bolter with Pick 10.

