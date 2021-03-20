Jay Z Thinks The AFL Needs More Villains

Jay Clark and Joey Montagna discussed Collingwood's treatment of their former teammate Adam Treloar following last night's performance.

Just before the ball was bounced Adam Treloar was embraced with a hug on-field by Magpie Tyler Brown.

"If I'm Nathan Buckley, I don't want to see that hug on the first bounce." Clark said.

Jay-Z thinks the competition needs more villains and less nice guys. Montagna spoke about it from a player's perspective.

"I think the players have a bit of respect for Treloar, and gave him that respect because of the way he was treated by the club." Montagna said.

Clark said teams need to apply more pressure on players such as Dustin Martin and bring back that ferocity.

