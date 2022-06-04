Jay Z Weighs In On Bailey Smith Headbutting Zach Tuohy

Jay Clark says the match review officer is 'obliged' to hand Western Bulldogs' Bailey Smith a two-week suspension after headbutting Geelong's Zach Tuohy in a heated confrontation during three-quarter time on Friday night.

LISTEN HERE:

Jay Z analysised the incident on Dead Set Legends with Joey, Jay and Kath Loughnan and said the match review panel cannot ignore headbutt happened off-ball.

"There is a lower threshold for that sort of stuff, like if you’re contesting the footy, accidents can happen," Jay Z said,

"But when you’re off the ball, and it’s a Liverpool kiss you say, a head butt, the game is absolutely obliged, compelled to come down strong."

CATCH THE BEST BITS OF TRIPLE M FOOTY HERE:

Stream every game live with the LiSTNR app — grab it on iTunes or Google Play now!