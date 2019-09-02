Eurydice Dixon Killer Jaymes Todd Sentenced To Life In Prison

35 years non-parole.

Triple M Newsroom

20 minutes ago

Triple M Newsroom

Article heading image for Eurydice Dixon Killer Jaymes Todd Sentenced To Life In Prison

Image: Getty

The man who stalked, raped and murdered Melbourne's Eurydice Dixon has been sentenced to life in prison.

Jaymes Todd received a life sentence with a 35-year non-parole period on Monday morning.

Justice Stephen Kaye described his crimes as "evil".

