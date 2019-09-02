Eurydice Dixon Killer Jaymes Todd Sentenced To Life In Prison

The man who stalked, raped and murdered Melbourne's Eurydice Dixon has been sentenced to life in prison.
Jaymes Todd received a life sentence with a 35-year non-parole period on Monday morning.
Justice Stephen Kaye described his crimes as "evil".
20 minutes ago
Triple M Newsroom
Image: Getty
The man who stalked, raped and murdered Melbourne's Eurydice Dixon has been sentenced to life in prison.
Jaymes Todd received a life sentence with a 35-year non-parole period on Monday morning.
Justice Stephen Kaye described his crimes as "evil".