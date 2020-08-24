JB & Damo Criticise John Worsfold's "Strange" Media Comments

James Brayshaw and Damian Barrett have criticised John Worsfold's comments surrounding the media coverage of Essendon, saying the assessment of a side that is winless in five games is justified.

Worsfold recently bit back at criticism of the Bombers, labelling some of it "embarrassing".

“I’ve read some comments from people that are pretty well respected people in the footy industry – and they sound like six-year-old kids. Like, it’s a bit embarrassing to read what some people say," he said.

“But it’s a passionate game — I get that and they write stuff. But we’re going to stick the course and we’re going to be a very good team very quickly."

Brayshaw and Barrett found the response strange coming from a side that was underperforming.

"I love Woosha, but what the hell was he on about in that press conference?" he asked.

"If you don't win a game in five weeks, you're entitled to be criticised, aren't you?"

