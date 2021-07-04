JB Gets Roasted After Missing The Saturday Rub
Billy didn't miss!
The Saturday Rub's very own James Brayshaw missed yesterday's show to go on holidays up in Noosa and the team didn't miss the chance to give him a clip!
The boys (mainly Billy Brownless) took the opportunity to roast Jim about pretty much anything they could think of!
The boys took great delight in the fact he flew into a red zone and had to go into lockdown. Plus, they got stuck into his dress sense, the way he carries himself and how he pretends to be a man of the people!
No doubt JB will have right of reply next week when he returns!