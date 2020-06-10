JB & Jules Prank Local Muso

Here at Triple M Bundy, we love our live, local music scene. But with pesky corona stopping musos from gigging around town, many have turned to virtual gigs to bank some coin.

One such muso, Matthew Barker, has been showing his support of fellow singer-songwriter Mark Lavender in an usual way.

So, JB & Jules decided it was only fair to level the score...

Want more? You'll wanna check out Matthew Barker's Originals Showcase at Oodies Cafe Thursday 11 June at 7pm!