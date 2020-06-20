JB On The Phone Call He Copped From Mark Ricciuto

James Brayshaw spoke about the phone call he got from Mark Ricciuto after inadvertently kicking off a big story about players leaving Adelaide.

“[I] did receive a call from the big raging bull yesterday,” JB said on the Saturday Rub.

“I didn’t get many words in in the first couple of minutes!

“I did have to, just a couple of times Duck, say ‘Ricciut, I didn’t have the intention of landing you in the brown stuff, I’m very sorry that that’s what happened’, and the message I got back very clearly was ‘so you should be’.

Wayne Carey said it wasn’t JB that Roo was most annoyed with -- instead, it’s Damian Barrett who copped his ire after writing that Ricciuto should step down as an Adelaide director.

“There’s a bloke here he’s not happy with,” Duck said, referring to Damo.

“But I said to him ‘you’re gonna have to get in line!’

“I said there’s a big queue, and the Rupert said ‘I don’t give a shit about the line!’”

Earlier this week, Roo had explained the circumstances around several Adelaide players moving on from the club on his show Roo & Ditts for Breakfast.

He had been open about the financial circumstances of the deals.

JB had inadvertently started the conversation on the Rush Hour in Melbourne when he’d asked how so many Crows players had left recently.

