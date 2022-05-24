JB Pots Duck And Chua For Leaving Geelong Early On Saturday

The Triple M Saturday call team made the long trip to Geelong on the weekend to call the Cats v Port game at GMHBA Stadium.

Late in the fourth quarter two of the call team had seen enough and left early to beat the traffic back to Melbourne because they had games to call later on — and JB wasn’t happy!

LISTEN HERE:

"Have we got anyone left working on this game?!" JB wanted to know.

"What is going on?"

