JB Reviews Bill's "Trainwreck" Saturday Rub Hosting
On The Saturday Rub.
JB finally made it into the studio after his flight from Canberra was delayed, and had some strong critiques for Bill who took charge in the host's chair.
For the first time in 10 years, The Saturday Rub welcomed callers to have a chat and Bill spoke about footy during the first segment.
"Absolute trainwreck radio Fat, I leave this show to you for 45 minutes, driving it into the ground," JB said on The Saturday Rub.