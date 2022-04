The West Coast Eagles go into Round 2 with a further 13 list changes due to injury and health and safety protocols.

Duck, JB and Bill debate whether its fair on the Eagles to play their match against the Kangaroos this Sunday, and if its in best interest of the integrity of the game to move the match.

"For West Coast, there is no way this is fair."

