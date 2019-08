James Brayshaw has declared Steve Smith as the best Australian batsman since Sir Donald Bradman.

On the back of a memorable Ashes tonne, JB put Smith ahead of the likes of Ponting & Chappell.

"The superstar that is Steve Smith," JB said.

"He's the best Australian batsman since Don Bradman in my view."

"(I) love Greg Chappell and I love Punter, but this bloke has now gone to a new level."

"That innings last night is as good an Ashes test hundred as I've ever seen."