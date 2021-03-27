JB Sprays Duck After Bailing On The Friday Night Footy Team

On The Saturday Rub

Article heading image for JB Sprays Duck After Bailing On The Friday Night Footy Team

James Brayshaw has blasted Wayne Carey after he bailed on JB and BT in the 7 commentary box last night for the match between Geelong and Brisbane.

Following government announcement which required all Queensland travellers to leave GMHBA stadium due to a Brisbane COVID scare, the 7 commentary team fell one short as their expert commentator and Brisbane local Luke Hodge was told to self isolate. 

Confusion set in as Duck also got up and removed himself from the venue, and JB let him know about it!

"Within a second and a half of Hodgey going, there were feather trails! The Duck feathers on the back were on fire he was out of there that quick!" JB said.

LISTEN HERE:

Catch all the best bits from Triple M Footy here! 

27 March 2021

The Saturday Rub
James Brayshaw
Wayne Carey
Listen Live!
The Saturday Rub
James Brayshaw
Wayne Carey
The Saturday Rub
James Brayshaw
Wayne Carey
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs