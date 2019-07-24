JCU Deserted From Their Favourite Coffee Spot

Coffee lovers across Townsville are currently scratching their heads over the sudden closure of popular cafe chain, Jamaica Blue JCU and CastleTown.

A sign blue tacked to the JCU Jamaica Blue doors suggest that the business will be 'closed until further notice.'

Morning caffeine hits are still on offer though, with Otto's coming to the rescue with a pop up stall already on site.

The doors of Jamaica Blue CastleTown have shut also, but the good news is that we've had confirmation that the Stockland location is still operating.

