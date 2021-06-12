Jeff Farmer On The Time He Kicked Nine Goals In A Half!

Melbourne and Fremantle legend Jeff Farmer joined the Saturday Rub in preparation for Monday's Big Freeze slide at the 'G, and was asked about one of his career highlights!

'Wiz' Farmer took us back to Queen's Birthday in the year 2000, the day he booted a ridiculous nine goals in the second half against Collingwood.

He recalled Dees coach Neale Daniher wanting to drag him after a quiet first half, but the Wiz quickly turned it on in a brilliant showcase.

"I had more kicks in the warm-up than I did in the first half." Farmer said.

"Turned out to be a very good day for not just me, but also the club."

