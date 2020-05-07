Jeff Fenech Drops The F-Bomb On Air While Spraying Liam On The Rush Hour

Former Boxing World Champion Jeff Fenech has hilariously dropped an f-bomb live on air when he joined The Rush Hour with MG.

In a stitch-up, MG decided to play 'The Marrickville Mauler' some audio from earlier in the day, when Rush Hour co-host Liam Flanagan decided to cheekily take a dig a Fenech.

"I've never felt so petrified as I do right now."

Fenech opened up on whether his good friend Mike Tyson would actually consider fighting Footy stars Sonny Bill Williams, Paul Gallen or Barry Hall; hear the full chat below.