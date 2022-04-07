Jeff Kennett Sparks Club Racism Probe Following Allegations

Hawthorn President Jeff Kennett has released a statement on the Cyril Rioli racism allegations which emerged at the beginning of the week.

In a letter penned to the club's members, Kennett says a racism inquiry is being conducted to uncover if there may have been other incidents involving past Indigenous players.

Kennett came under fire when former club champion Rioli stated he wouldn't plan on returning to Hawthorn in a mentor role, citing he left the club due to comments made by the infamous President.

"Let me address the report published in The Age newspaper on Saturday concerning Cyril Rioli and his wife Shannyn," Kennett wrote in a statement released on the Hawks website.

"We were all saddened by the story that there had been incidents that had upset both he and his wife."

Rioli and his wife Shannyn said that numerous race-related incidents sparked the four-time premiership player's decision to retire from the league at the age of 28.

The All-Australian forward spoke on 'the final straw' incident, where Kennett offered Rioli's wife 'loose change' to sew up her ripped jeans.

Kennett's public response comes days after the allegations emerged.

"Matters have been brought to our attention. We are taking them seriously and any failings will be addressed," he said.

"Some will demand immediate answers and actions, but, given how important these matters are, the best response is a measured and responsible one." - Jeff Kennett

Eddie Betts explained on Fox Footy's AFL360 that he wishes Rioli spoke about racism while still at the club.

"Yeah it's sad to see Cyril retire because of this, because of racism - one of the best talents to ever player this game. I'll always have anyone's back when they speak up about racism," the former Adelaide and Carlton player said.

