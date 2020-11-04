Jeremy Cameron Trade Negotiations Have Stalled Between GWS & Geelong

Tom Browne reported on Triple M's Hot Breakfast that the trade negotiations between GWS & Geelong have broken down.

Browne said that GWS' play to match Geelong's free-agency bid is a last ditch effort to convince him to stay in Sydney.

"It basically means now the Giants aren't talking to Geelong, which is frustrating the Cats," Browne said.

This effectively means that Geelong need to meet GWS' demands to get Cameron, otherwise they run the risk of him signing to stay at the Giants or having to go through the pre-season draft.

"I know for a fact that it's frustrating Geelong and some key people down there and there is not much they can do about it at this stage," Browne continued.

GWS matching the bid means that Cameron will be paid the same amount of money wherever he goes.

