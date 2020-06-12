Jeremy Howe On Some Of The Ordinary Haircuts At Collingwood

Collingwood defender Jeremy Howe joined the Friday Huddle tonight following his starring role in last night's epic draw.

Howe was quizzed about the trend that is emerging at Collingwood, with players dying their hair blonde.

Jack Crisp, Jordan De Goey, John Noble & Howe himself were the culprits rolling with a peroxide rinse last night.

The high-flyer is blaming too much time in isolation for the questionable hair-do's.

Howe also touched on what it's like playing in front of no crowds, spoke about the impressive Magpies debut of Darcy Cameron & whether he'd consider going back forward.

