Jeremy McGovern Is Heading To The Tribunal To Challenge His Ban

West Coast star Jeremy McGovern will head to the AFL tribunal on Tuesday night to contest his one-match ban.

McGovern was reported for rough conduct on Thursday night against Essendon after pushing Matt Guelfi into the Optus Stadium fence.

Guelfi missed the second half of the game with concussion and was feared to have rib damage, which was later cleared.

McGovern's rough conduct was graded as careless conduct with medium impact to the head.

He will miss the clash with Hawthorn on Saturday at the MCG if his appeal is unsuccessful.

He would then return for a derby against Fremantle in round 16.