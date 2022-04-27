Jeremy Rockliff Talks Health Crisis And Driving Tasmania's AFL Club Grant

Woody and Tubes were joined by State Premier Jeremy Rockliff, in a wide-ranging interview that covered his plan to lift the apple isle above the current crises.

In his first Triple M appearance since being anointed the 47th Premier, Rockliff answered questions about the state's mental health initiatives, the push for an AFL licence, and more!

"Our young people are experiencing increasing mental health concerns, and we have good investment along that way," the Premier said in relation to a rising need for mental health expertise.

After speaking at-length about the state's investments into health services, Rockliff discussed that he intends to continue Tasmania's push to become a 19th AFL team.

"We're gettin closer," Rockliff said. "This process started with Will Hodgman as Premier, really re-energised with Peter as Premier...we'll continue that momentum."

"I'm absolutely committed to our own AFL team, and we have our fundamental right as a state to be part of the national competition."

