Jeremy Rockliff Urges Tasmanians To Remain Patient As AFL Team Bid Drags Out

The Premier is hopeful a deal will finally be made between Tasmania and the AFL in the “not-too-distant future” and urged the state to remain patient.

Speaking to the Mercury, Jeremy Rockliff said it’s important the deal is made within its own time to benefit the state long-term.

“We’ve been waiting 30 years for this, and these conversations have been going on for three decades now,” Mr Rockliff said.

“It’s important that we do due diligence, ensure that we get value for money and ensure that our objective is realised when it comes to the Tasmanian team in the AFL.

“It’s not just about the stadium, there’s a huge opportunity to have an arts, entertainment and cultural precinct built around the stadium.”

Earlier, the Mercury had revealed the AFL’s secret plan for a Perspex-roof stadium at Macquarie Point, replicating the rugby arena in Dunedin dubbed “The Glasshouse”.

The AFL is expected to put forward the bid for the 19th side in the upcoming days to the current club presidents.

