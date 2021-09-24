Jeremy & Tom Of Busby Marou Reveal The New Album Release Date

Matty O is joined by Aussie legends Tom & Jeremy of Busby Marou for a chat about all things music, family and lockdown.

Tom, Jeremy and Matty O go way back and reminisce about the last time they caught up for drinks at a bar in Melbourne to preview their last album.

The trio chat about how the pandemic has affected their song writing, how they've been spending their downtime and whether it's given them time to reflect on any "pinch yourself moments".

The boys also reveal how their music style has changed, how their new track 'Days Like This' came together and when we can expect to see the new album.

Tom & Jeremy also reveal that they'll have something exciting for us by the end of the year.

Tune into the full chat below...

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.