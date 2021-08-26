Jesmond Man Charged After Verbally Abusing Workers At Vaccination Appointment

A Jesmond man will front Newcastle Local Court Thursday after verbally abusing chemist staff at a vaccination appointment last Friday.

Police say staff turned the 54-year-old away after he turned up to the appointment without a face mask just before 5 pm. However, he came back threatening and abusing them for asking him details for his vaccination.

He then swung a full bag of glass bottles towards them and to customers before finally leaving.

He was arrested yesterday, taken to Waratah Police Station and charged with affray and failing to comply with the public health order, for not wearing a mask. He was refused bail.

