- NewsJess Eva From "Im A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here" Chats To Jay & Dave About Mackay Green Ants On The Show
Jess Eva From "Im A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here" Chats To Jay & Dave About Mackay Green Ants On The Show
Listen Here
Jess Eva on "I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here" Is a Radio Host (Triple M Sydney) Star of "The Block" and a Friend of Jay's of over 20 years. She dished some dirt about Jay LIVE On Air! She also spoke about Proserpine jungle mate, Jack Vidgen & the green ants on the show being shipped in from Mackay!