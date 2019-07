Fremantle have announced that talented forward Jesse Hogan will sit out the rest of 2019 with a right foot injury.

Football boss Peter Bell confirmed today that Hogan will need surgery on the navicular bone, along with a prolonged rehabilitation period.

"He will undergo surgery and then undertake a recovery and rehabilitation program with an estimated time frame, at this stage, 16 weeks," Bell said.

Hogan kicked 13 goals from 12 games in his first season with the Dockers.