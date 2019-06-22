Jesse Hogan Has Left The Ground Injured

Fremantle’s star recruit Jesse Hogan has hobbled off the MCG, appearing to have re-injured his right foot.

Hogan missed the Demons’ finals push last season with an injured navicular in his right foot.

He has spent a lot of today’s game limping and getting tested out by the Fremantle medical staff.

On the boundary at the ground, Jay Clark was straight on the case when Jesse first went to the bench.

“Jesse Hogan has just gone back on to the ground but he did tell the doctor before he went back on that it feels ‘shithouse’, that was the right foot that he fractured last year.

“He’s just said to the doctor then, Jesse Hogan, ‘it (his foot) feels cooked’. He’s in a lot of discomfort at the moment, he’s not happy, shaking his head. I’d be surprised if he goes back out there.”

