Jet Frontman Nic Cester Has Released A New Recording With The Help Of People In Iso And We Rate It

Aussie rocker, Nic Cester has been inspired by isolation to re-record his single Eyes On The Horizon, with the help of fellow musicians from across the world, who are also home in isolation.

Cester released the video of the new recording today, showing the variety of musicians, personalities and instruments used for the new take, from all over the world.

Watch:



Eyes On The Horizon is from Nic's 2017 solo debut, Sugar Rush, listen here

Nic has been busy with his brother Chris's supergroup, The Jaded Hearts Club on their new release a cover of Marvin Gaye's This Love Starved Heart of Mine.

Get your copy here

