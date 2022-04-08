Jetstar Airlines Resumes Perth To Bali Flights After Two Years

Air travel is back on the agenda for Western Australians, as flights from Perth to Bali restart after two years.

Holiday-goers have a reason to celebrate, as direct travel to the island destination jets off on Friday following the COVID hiatus.

Fully vaccinated travellers won't be sent into quarantine upon arrival after the Indonesian restrictions were relaxed.

The only catch, you'll need to undertake a PCR test 48 befores departing, in addition to one on arrival.

Indonesian Government laws require the incoming travellers to take a PCR reading on day three of their stay.

The first flight left Perth airport around 7:30am (AWST) on Friday morning.

Flights will also open up from Sydney and Brisbane, as the popular Australian destination welcomes in eager visitors.

Bali reeled in more than 6.3 million international tourists in 2019, prior to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, a new direct route - 10 years in the making - has been launched between Melbourne and Margaret River.

A major tourism injection for the Busselton area is being welcomed by WA travel companies, as interstate travellers enjoy everything the wine region has to offer.

The launch of the Melbourne flight is expected to add improved funding to expand the Busselton airport terminal as an international travel path.

"That would require some more terminal and other infrastructure," Busselton Mayor Grant Henley Henley said. "We think that there is certainly a market ready and willing from South-East Asia, from other mature destinations such as Malaysia and Singapore and of course externally to Bali." "You've always got to look to the future."

