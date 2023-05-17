Jetstar Announces Changes To Check-In And Boarding Times

Jetstar has announced it is making changes to its check-in and bag drop off times to increase its reliability, ensuring planes take off when scheduled.

Check-in and bag drops will close 40 minutes before departure of Australia and New Zealand domestic flights, and 60 minutes before for flights departing an international terminal.

The airline admitted it needed to bring its practices “in line with other low-cost carriers”.

Jetstar's Chief Operating Officer Matt Franzi said everyone in the business is working hard to strengthen Jetstar's operations while continuing to deliver low fares for customers.

Boarding gates will close 20 minutes prior to scheduled departure for both domestic and international flights.

“We know our performance hasn’t been up to scratch and we are working hard to boost punctuality and reliability,” Mr Franzi said.

“To improve our performance, we’re also recruiting more airport staff, cabin crew and engineering team members and making changes to our check-in, bag drop and boarding times, to bring them in line with other low-cost carriers around the world.

“Everyone across the airline is committed to getting Jetstar to its best while delivering the lowest possible fares so our customers can fly to more places, more often.”

As part of the changes, Jetstar also announced a seventh Airbus A321neo LR has arrived in Melbourne to assist in adding more services between Australia and Bali.

Another 11 A321neo LRs are expected to arrive in Australia by the end of 2024, which the airline said was “an important part of Jetstar’s ongoing efforts to improve punctuality and reliability for its millions of customers every year”.

