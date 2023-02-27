Jetstar Passengers Demanding Refunds After Alice Springs Chaos

More than three hundred Jetstar passengers were left waiting for more than seven hours at Alice Springs due to a medical emergency.

The Jetstar flight, JQ30, from Bangkok to Melbourne, had to make an unexpected landing in Central Australia around 7:20 AM CST on Sunday.

Listen to the full episode below:

The flight stayed grounded after an electrical fault was detected and waited hours for the officials to arrange a replacement mechanical part from Sydney.

“Unfortunately, while the aircraft was on the ground in Alice Springs, an electrical issue was detected, requiring a replacement part to be sourced from Sydney,” Jetstar said in a statement.

In response to the Alice Springs chaos, officials organised a second aircraft to fly to Alice Springs the same afternoon.

“As a domestic airport, Alice Springs does not have customs processing facilities, and we worked with Border Agencies, the NT Police and the local Airport Authority to provide passengers with the option to disembark into a specially partitioned section of the Airport”.

“We worked with the local Airport to provide passengers with food, drinks and snacks,” Jetstar said in a statement.

One of the passengers posted on social media said, “As Alice Springs isn’t an international airport, we have all been stuck on the plane for close to 14 hours and aren’t allowed to leave”.

Passengers have to wait until Monday to collect their luggage in Melbourne as checked baggage could not be transferred to the replacement plane.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.